Waverly Auxiliary Post to host fresh meal

WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary Post 79 will host a meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Curbside takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. sharp. Dine-in is 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Reservations for the $10 meal must be made by Wednesday at 5 p.m. by calling 319-483-9287.
The choices include a meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert.
The post is located at 1300 4th St. N.W. in Waverly.
