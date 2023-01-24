 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Auxiliary Post to host fresh meal

Waverly Area Veterans Post

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary Post 79 will host a meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

Curbside takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. sharp. Dine-in is 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Reservations for the $10 meal must be made by Wednesday at 5 p.m. by calling 319-483-9287.

Winter Walk video of the swinging bridge at Mayor's Park. January 2023

The choices include a meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert.

The post is located at 1300 4th St. N.W. in Waverly.

