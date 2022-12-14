 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waverly Area Veterans Post to host fish fry

  • 0
090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly cod fish fry Friday.

Curbside pick-up is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Dine-in runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Reservations must be placed by 5 p.m. Thursday by calling (319) 483-9287.

The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News