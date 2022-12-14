Waverly Area Veterans Post to host fish fry

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly cod fish fry Friday.
Curbside pick-up is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Dine-in runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Reservations must be placed by 5 p.m. Thursday by calling (319) 483-9287.
The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W. in Waverly.
Photos: UNI MBB vs. South Florida
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 1.jpg
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 2.jpg
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 3.jpg
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 4.jpg
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 5.jpg
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 6.jpg
121422-spt-uni-usf-men 7.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.