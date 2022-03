WAVERLY -- A grilled pork loin meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. Curbside pickup will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please reserve your meal by calling (319) 483-9287 by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Menu will include grilled pork loin, baked potato, green beans and dessert for $9.