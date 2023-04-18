WAVERLY — A fish fry will be held Friday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. The meal is open to the public.

Cod Loin, baked beans, cole slaw and homemade potato salad will be served for $14. Dine-in is 5:30-7 p.m., lower level. Reservations are optional.

Carry out will be available 5-6 p.m., with front door delivery. Orders for carry out must be in by 4 p.m. Thursday. Contact the post at (319) 483-9287 for carry out or reservations.

Learn more about the post online at www.waverlyvets.us.

