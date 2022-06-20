Waverly Area Veterans Post holding monthly breakfast (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Area Veterans Post holding monthly breakfast

The new Waverly Area Veterans post.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly cod fish fry Friday.

Make reservations for curbside serving from 5-6 p.m. or dine-in from 5:30-7. Cost is $12. 

Call (319)  483-9287 any day from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

