Waverly Area Veterans Post holding cod fry

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly cod fish fry Friday.
Make reservations for curbside serving from 5-6 p.m. or dine-in from 5:30-7. Cost is $12.
Call (319) 483-9287 any day from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly cod fish fry Friday.
Make reservations for curbside serving from 5-6 p.m. or dine-in from 5:30-7. Cost is $12.
Call (319) 483-9287 any day from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
WATERLOO — A woman has been arrested for allegedly entering another person’s home and helping herself to food inside.
A former landlord came forward after police posted a photo of the shirt he apparently shed before going into the river downtown Friday during the My Waterloo Days Parade.
A juvenile was injured in an apparent shooting Friday in the 500 block of Pleasant Street in Waterloo.
The manager expects the 4,000 square foot downtown Main Street space to open before the June 24 Sturgis Falls Celebration begins.
Brenda Fite called to attention the district’s strengths, but also decried an era in which America’s schools have no choice but to be built in preparation for armed intruders.
CEDAR FALLS --- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Cedar Falls on Tuesday morning.
WATERLOO — Three men who were found with guns and drugs in Waterloo and Cedar Falls homes in 2021 have been sentenced to federal prison.
78-year-old Cedar Falls resident's remains transported to Iowa Veterans Cemetery by Locke Funeral Service in Corvette accompanied by a motorcyle escort.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found naked in a teen’s room in December has been sentenced to prison.
The goal would be to identify College Hill as a "historic location and significant entertainment district" for the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, and the greater region.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.