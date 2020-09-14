Waverly approves 2nd reading of fireworks ordinance limiting July fireworks to 3 days

WAVERLY — While one council member advocated for an outright ban and another for leaving the law alone, Waverly is on track to limit displays of fireworks within city limits to just three days in early July, rather than two weeks.
Council members voted 5-2 to approve the second reading of the ordinance, meaning it likely will be passed at the next council meeting.
The ordinance would shorten the city’s window for shooting off fireworks from two weeks to three days, from July 3-5. The New Year’s time frame was not addressed by the amendment.
“The majority of comments that I heard were it needed to be shortened dramatically. There were a few that wanted it banned, and a few wanted it left alone,” said at-large member Ann Rathe. “This might be a good compromise to leave it at three days.”
Ward 5 member Tim Kangas voted against the new restrictions, making a motion instead for a total ban on shooting off fireworks within city limits.
“It’s confusing enough for people as it is to fit in all the little details” of when and where it’s legal to set off fireworks, Kangas said. “It’s just easier to say, ‘You can’t do it.’ That’s much easier to enforce.”
Though Kangas’ motion received a second, it was defeated 6-1.
Ward 5 member Heather Beaufore agreed the city’s ordinance was confusing and voted no with Kangas on the original ordinance, but took the opposite tack of wanting to leave the two-week window alone.
“I haven’t heard more than one or two people that want it banned,” she said. “I’ve heard some people who are willing to compromise, but a lot of people are saying no, this is already confusing enough when it doesn’t match the state.”
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said he wanted to balance the enjoyment of fireworks with residents’ concerns about the nightly onslaught.
“I think two weeks was really a burden on pet owners and people with PTSD, and I think that was too much,” he said. “But I don’t think an outright ban is the next step.”
Ward 3 member Rodney Drenkow said the ordinance has been confusing because the city has failed to properly communicate it, and said communication may help stem future problems. But he said he also wouldn’t be afraid to ban fireworks if it came to that.
“I’m willing to give this three-day window a couple of years,” Drenkow said. “If we still have the problems we did in the past, we simply ban it. This is putting everybody on notice.”
