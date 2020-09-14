Waverly approves 2nd reading of fireworks ordinance limiting July fireworks to 3 days

Ward 5 member Heather Beaufore agreed the city’s ordinance was confusing and voted no with Kangas on the original ordinance, but took the opposite tack of wanting to leave the two-week window alone.

“I haven’t heard more than one or two people that want it banned,” she said. “I’ve heard some people who are willing to compromise, but a lot of people are saying no, this is already confusing enough when it doesn’t match the state.”

Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said he wanted to balance the enjoyment of fireworks with residents’ concerns about the nightly onslaught.

“I think two weeks was really a burden on pet owners and people with PTSD, and I think that was too much,” he said. “But I don’t think an outright ban is the next step.”

Ward 3 member Rodney Drenkow said the ordinance has been confusing because the city has failed to properly communicate it, and said communication may help stem future problems. But he said he also wouldn’t be afraid to ban fireworks if it came to that.

“I’m willing to give this three-day window a couple of years,” Drenkow said. “If we still have the problems we did in the past, we simply ban it. This is putting everybody on notice.”

