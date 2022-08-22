 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly AMVETS steak fry planned Saturday

AMVETS

WAVERLY — AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Reservations and meat choices can be called in 4-8 p.m. any weeknight as well as before 2 p.m. Saturday at (319) 483-9287.

