Waverly AMVETS steak fry planned Saturday

AMVETS

WAVERLY — AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry Saturday 5:30-7 p.m. at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Reservations and meat choices can be called in 4-8 p.m. any weeknight as well as before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Choices are sirloin, ribeye, New York strip, filet, Iowa chop or chicken breast.

