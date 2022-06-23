Waverly AMVETS steak fry planned Saturday

WAVERLY — AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry Saturday 5:30-7 p.m. at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Reservations and meat choices can be called in 4-8 p.m. any weeknight as well as before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Choices are sirloin, ribeye, New York strip, filet, Iowa chop or chicken breast.
