 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waverly AMVETS post plans steak fry on Saturday

  • 0
AMVETS

WAVERLY -- Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry Saturday, April 23, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. Menu will include sirloin, ribeye, filet, New York strip, Iowa chop or chicken breast, served with baked potato, garlic bread and build-your-own salad. Serving will be from 5:30-7 p.m.

Call in your order order any evening from 4-8 p.m. evenings or by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 3/16/22

Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls 

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Perseverance just captured a high-res video of a solar eclipse from Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News