Waverly AMVETS post plans steak fry on Saturday

WAVERLY -- Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry Saturday, April 23, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. Menu will include sirloin, ribeye, filet, New York strip, Iowa chop or chicken breast, served with baked potato, garlic bread and build-your-own salad. Serving will be from 5:30-7 p.m.
Call in your order order any evening from 4-8 p.m. evenings or by 2 p.m. Saturday.
David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.