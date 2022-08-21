 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary meal Aug. 25

WAVERLY — AMVETS Post Auxiliary 79 will host a meal Thursday at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W. The dinner will include baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert for $10. Curbside pickup will be 5-6 p.m. Dine-in will be served 5:30-7 p.m. Make reservations by 8 p.m. Wednesday by calling (319) 483-9287.

