 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly AMVETS accepting streak fry orders

  • 0
090816mp-Waverly-Area-Veterans-Post-10

An engraved rock outside of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — Waverly Area Veterans Post will host the AMVETS streak fry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday

The choices include a Sirloin, Ribeye, NY Strip, Filet, IA Pork Chop, Chicken Breast, or just a baked potato and salad.

Those attending should place their order before 2 p.m. Saturday by calling 319-483-9287.

The post is located at 1300 4th St. N.W. in Waverly.

Adoption Day, Nov. 18, 2022

Photos from Adoption Day at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

1 of 6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hunt for buried survivors after Indonesia quake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News