Waverly acquires Red Fox Inn after owners abandon property

By 2019, though, “it was suffering because of the loss of revenues over the years,” said Werger. An auction of building items was held last fall.

MidWestOne Bank and the Small Business Administration both had liens on the property that had prevented a previous sale. Werger noted the bank, which held the mortgage, initially foreclosed on the property before rescinding that action.

Near the end of the year, the former owners and lien holders abandoned the property. Once city officials gained access to the buildings, “we realized they had shut off all the utilities and just walked away,” said Werger.

The result has been a property that became the target of trespassers who entered the buildings causing damage to the facilities and contents. Contacts were made to the owners — now living in Texas — and lien holders, with all declining to take any action to secure and protect the property.

On March 2, the City Council voted to approve actions securing the facility and preventing further damage or deterioration to the property while moving forward with court action to take its title. A lawsuit was filed, and in the last three months Waverly was able to secure consent of the owners and all lien holders to the judgment. The city did not have to pay any purchase price to acquire the property.