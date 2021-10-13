 Skip to main content
Wave of Light ceremony planned in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Wave of Light is a global ceremony that recognizes and honors those who have experienced loss due tomiscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, sudden infant death syndrome, or infant loss. The event is held annually on Oct. 15, International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. 

The local event will take place in the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center parking lot off of W. Ninth Street, near the dialysis and rehabilitation entrances. Due to COVID-19, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles during the ceremony, which will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

The ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. and will include a blessing, candle lighting at 7 p.m., and a reading of names.  

You may visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/235109885250581 to learn how to have a luminary bag in honor of your child at the event.

