WAUKON — A Waukon motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a trailer pulled by a sport utility vehicle on Wednesday.

Kerry Gene Nuehring, 60, was driving his Harley Davidson north on Highway 76 near Sand Hill Road around 6:50 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a SUV and trailer that was making a U-turn, according to the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nuehring died at the scene. The SUV driver, 32-year-old Cody Bauer of Dubuque, wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Allamakee County EMA, Waukon Fire and Police and Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance also responded to the scene.

