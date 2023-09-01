WAUKON — A Waukon motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a trailer pulled by a sport utility vehicle on Wednesday.
Kerry Gene Nuehring, 60, was driving his Harley Davidson north on Highway 76 near Sand Hill Road around 6:50 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a SUV and trailer that was making a U-turn, according to the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.
Nuehring died at the scene. The SUV driver, 32-year-old Cody Bauer of Dubuque, wasn’t injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Allamakee County EMA, Waukon Fire and Police and Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Photos: A look back at the career of stunt performer Robbie Knievel
Robbie Knievel raises his fist in salute to his father, motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel in the casket below, at Kneivel's memorial service in Butte, Mont., Monday, Dec. 10, 2007. Knievel died Nov. 30 at the age of 69 after years of battling diabetes and pulmonary fibrosis. Standing behind Robbie Knievel is Dr. Robert H. Schuller, founding pastor of the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Don Ryan
Motorcycle stunt driver Robbie Knievel following his successful jump over 21 Hummers prior to an IRL race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
Donna McWilliam
Heat from pyrotechnics creates a heat wave effect as motorcycle stunt rider Robbie Knievel successfully jumps over 21 Hummers prior to an IRL race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Motorcycle stunt driver Robbie Knievel successfully jumps over 21 Hummers prior to an IRL race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
Donna McWilliam
Motorcycle stunt driver Robbie Knievel talks to the crowd at Texas Motor Speedway prior to successfully jumping 21 Hummers in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
Donna McWilliam
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel, right on ramp, signals to cheering fans that he is ready to make his jump over 21 Hummers at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel is introduced on the ramp prior to making his jump over 21 Hummers at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Evel Knievel poses with his son Robbie Knievel at press conference, March 1989, to announce he will jump over fountains of Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
Robbie Knievel lands after a motorcycle jumps in front of the Texas State Capitol as part of the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally, Friday, June 12, 2009, Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Erich Schlegel)
Erich Schlegel
Robbie Knievel performs a wheelie before his motorcycle jump in front of the Texas State Capitol as part of the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally, Friday, June 12, 2009, Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Erich Schlegel)
Erich Schlegel
FILE - Daredevil Robbie Knievel is backlit in flames as he jumps over 24 delivery trucks, a 200 foot gap, at Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio on May 24, 2008. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
FILE - Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas on Feb. 23, 2000. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel, the son of daredevil Evel Knievel, soars over seven vintage aircraft on the flight deck of the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York on July 31, 2004. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)
FILE - Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel performs before the start of the Cadillac Grand Prix car race in Washington on July 21, 2002. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert, File)
FILE - Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel, right, poses with his famous father, Evel Kneivel, at a New York news conference on March 27, 1989. Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. Evel Knievel died in 2007. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)
FILE - Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel, left, poses with his famous father, Evel Kneivel, at a New York news conference on March 27, 1989. Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. Evel Knievel died in 2007. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)
php%3Fid%3D100006291510781&layout=standard&show_faces=true&colorscheme=light&width=450&height=80” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”>
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.