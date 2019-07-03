{{featured_button_text}}
A Waucoma man was operating his lawn tractor, mowing a ditch in the 22000 block of 275th Street on Tuesday when the wheels left the shoulder of the road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF

WAUCOMA – A Waucoma man died in a lawn mower accident on Tuesday.

Ronald George Nolte, 78, was operating his John Deere Z-425 lawn tractor, mowing a ditch in the 22000 block of 275th Street around 1:45 p.m. when the wheels left the shoulder of the road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The mower overturned into the ditch, landing on top of Nolte. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according the sheriff’s office.

Fayette County deputies were assisted by Waucoma First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance Service and Iowa Medical Examiner's Office.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

