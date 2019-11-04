CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar River Watershed Coalition Steering Committee is announcing the Fall 2019 Cedar River Watershed Coalition meeting, scheduled for Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.
The event is free and the public is invited to learn about the specific actions needed to achieve local Cedar River Watershed improvement goals. The meeting is of relevance to anyone with an interest in improved water quality and flood risk reduction. Students are highly encouraged to attend this meeting, to share their thoughts and visions for the Cedar River Watershed.
This fall’s meeting will feature a panel of state water resource leaders to share their visions and recommendations for specific actions that will lead to watershed improvement success. Panelists will include:
- Kayla Lyon, Iowa DNR director: Ensuring Clean Water for Human Health & Aquatic Life
- Dr. Larry Weber, University of Iowa – IIHR: Flood Mitigation
- Adam Kiel, Iowa Soybean Association: Financing Conservation
- Susan Judkins, Watershed Management Authorities of Iowa: Role of WMAs
- Ingrid Gronstal Anderson, Iowa Environmental Council: Water Policy in Iowa
Dr. Gene Takle from Iowa State University will provide an overview of the latest climate science to help us understand what the future could look like in Iowa.
To RSVP for the meeting, email Mary Beth Stevenson at Marybeth.stevenson@dnr.iowa.gov
The Cedar River Watershed Coalition was formed in February 2010, in response to the flood of 2008. The Coalition involves the collaboration and cooperation of watershed stakeholders to reduce future flood risk, and improve water quality.
