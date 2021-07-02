Waterloo's Wishbone Restaurant announces permanent closure

WATERLOO -- Citing a devastating arson fire that gutted the building and everything inside, as well as a down economy that limited chances of reopening, a longtime Waterloo restaurant known for its chicken, tenderloins and hot subs announced it will permanently close its doors.
Wishbone Restaurant, at 201 West 18th St. since 1963, made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying it was a "difficult decision."
"We would like to thank all patrons and employees for helping us become a great, successful restaurant," the post read, which was shared hundreds of times. "With the economy the way it is, it's just not feasible for us to re-open. Thank you again for your loyalty."
The restaurant has been closed since March 5, 2020, when a fire was intentionally started in the business. It never reopened.
"Most people do not realize exactly how much damage there actually was," Wishbone owners replied to a comment asking if they'd consider an online fundraiser to stay open instead.
Wishbone's owners, contacted through Facebook, declined to comment for this story.
Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 30, of Evansdale, pleaded guilty in June to setting the Wishbone fire to cover up evidence of robbery. He also pleaded guilty to setting a similar fire at Maple Lanes Bowling Alley the month prior.
Hundreds of locals on Facebook shared their memories of the restaurant, which opened in the 1960s.
"It was an icon and a legend," wrote Earl Kruse of Waterloo.
"Going to miss the awesome food and the wonderful subs," said Kathy Dix of Cedar Falls.
"We drive from the Tama/Toledo area for your subs and tenderloins," said Shirley Shepard.
"Best burgers in town, and those onion rings were to die for," added Jon Kauffman of Waterloo. "It's a sad day for Waterloo."
Cindy Braatz of Waterloo asked the owners for their "secret sub sauce recipe," calling Wishbone sub sandwiches the "best sub hands down in town."
"Sorry," Wishbone owners replied, "but the sauce recipe is not for sale."
Others, posting to the "Waterloo and Cedar Falls Iowa Memory Lane" page, remembered the restaurant's broasted chicken and their "phone the 'Bone" slogan that encouraged takeout orders.
According to Courier archives, the grand opening of Wishbone, "Complete Carry-Out Foods," was April 9, 1963. Owned by Jim Murty, it featured half a broasted chicken with potatoes, salad, roll and butter to go for 93 cents; a submarine sandwich on "oven hot French bread" for 49 cents, and a "Wishbone Special" -- a "giant" breaded pork tenderloin sandwich -- for 35 cents.
The restaurant cycled through owners in the decades since, but never changed location. Paul and Sherry Buchanan owned it in the early 1960s, and owners Andy and Connie Psaros renovated the restaurant after its first substantial fire that started in a broaster in May 1980.
When the Psaroses retired in 1987, they sold the business to David Hundley Jr., the former owner of another iconic Waterloo restaurant, Steamboat Gardens, according to Courier archives.
The Psaroses' son, Nick, later owned the Wishbone before selling it to current owners Randy and Cindy Hellman and Jim Weiman, who bought it in December 2010 and remodeled it to have more of a bar-and-grill atmosphere, adding appetizers, salads and wraps to the menu.
But the 2020 arson fire, which caused an estimated $700,000 in damages, was difficult to overcome. Even after the fire, coronavirus pandemic restrictions and hiring issues for hospitality businesses in general have plagued restaurants in the last year and a half.
"We miss you all," owners wrote in their post.