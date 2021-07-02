Waterloo's Wishbone Restaurant announces permanent closure

WATERLOO -- Citing a devastating arson fire that gutted the building and everything inside, as well as a down economy that limited chances of reopening, a longtime Waterloo restaurant known for its chicken, tenderloins and hot subs announced it will permanently close its doors.

Wishbone Restaurant, at 201 West 18th St. since 1963, made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying it was a "difficult decision."

"We would like to thank all patrons and employees for helping us become a great, successful restaurant," the post read, which was shared hundreds of times. "With the economy the way it is, it's just not feasible for us to re-open. Thank you again for your loyalty."

The restaurant has been closed since March 5, 2020, when a fire was intentionally started in the business. It never reopened.

"Most people do not realize exactly how much damage there actually was," Wishbone owners replied to a comment asking if they'd consider an online fundraiser to stay open instead.

Wishbone's owners, contacted through Facebook, declined to comment for this story.