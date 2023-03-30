WATERLOO – AECOM Technical Services, Inc., of Waterloo, earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies' 56th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for the reconstruction of University Avenue.

Completed in three phases, the three-mile project upgraded eight signalized intersections and added Waterloo’s first multi-lane roundabout to bring the corridor into compliance with modern design standards. Other enhancements include plantings, street trees, intersection markers, gateway features, and controllable dynamic LED wave railing lighting on two bridges.

The project is among 179 EEA entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world.

Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.

