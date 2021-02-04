 Skip to main content
Waterloo's Test Iowa site to close early Thursday due to winter storm
A sign directs local residents to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

WATERLOO --The Waterloo Test Iowa site will close at noon today due to a winter storm set to impact a large part of the state. Individuals whose appointments are cancelled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code when regular hours resume to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
