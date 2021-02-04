WATERLOO --The Waterloo Test Iowa site will close at noon today due to a winter storm set to impact a large part of the state. Individuals whose appointments are cancelled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code when regular hours resume to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Just In
Waterloo's Test Iowa site to close early Thursday due to winter storm
alert top story
Waterloo's Test Iowa site to close early Thursday due to winter storm
Related to this story
- Updated
DES MOINES — A state lawmaker wore jeans on the floor of the Iowa House to draw attention to Republicans’ refusal to mandate masks in the cham…
- Updated
Thompson called the support "flattering" but said his main focus remains on completing projects at the sheriff's office.