Waterloo's TariaJaybre nominated for trio of awards at national Josie Music Awards

WATERLOO — Christian music artist TariaJaybre has been nominated for three awards at Sunday’s Josie Music Awards in Nashville. It’s the largest and most prestigious awards ceremony in the independent music industry.

The Waterloo-based singer will be in the audience at the Grand Ole Opry, hoping to hear her name announced as winner of artist of the year, vocalist of the year and EP of the year.

“It’s my first year going, and I was against wearing an evening gown. I don’t want to be too uncomfortable because I know I’ll be nervous. I’ll wear a party dress, but no big gown,” said Taria Mills, 35, who uses TariaJaybre as her stage name.

Mills admits she was “kind of shocked” to be nominated for three major honors. “Being a small-town Iowa girl, I was surprised. I travel so much and break a lot of ground outside of Iowa, but going to the awards ceremony seems surreal to me. But I’m super excited.”

The Christian artist regularly perform at shows and on tours across the country. Her self-titled debut album was released in January 2021, which was followed by a September tour, “Make Jesus Famous.” TariaJaybre is hard at work on her sophomore release, working with a producer from Daytona, Fla. Her first single from the album, “Do It For the Gospel,” drops on all streaming platforms Nov. 4.

Her day job is as an intake and booking clerk and dispatcher for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department. Mills is also a wife and mother of four children ages 7 to 15.

In addition, she leads Sunday morning praise and worship at Faith Temple American Baptist Church under Pastor Belinda Creighton-Smith.

“I grew up in the church, and I come from a very strong, spiritual family. It took me going through some things to find out who God is for myself. I tried to pursue music in other areas, but Christian and gospel music felt best to me,” said Mills.

“I want to be of service to people, to help them heal when they’re feeling low, and be that support.”

Mills, the daughter of the Rev. Tara Elliott and Joel Elliot, began singing with her family at age 3. She sang in the church choir, and at 9 was a lead and background vocalist on The Seeds of Faith’s first project, “We Have Come to Lift Him Up.”

She began playing violin at age 9, and at 10, was writing her own music and poetry. At 12, she performed the National Black Anthem, “Lift Every Voice,” at her school’s Black History Program, followed by appearing in school musicals. At West High School she belonged to Treble Clef, Concert Choir, Jazz Choir and Gospel Choir.

In 2010, the singer joined Power of Praise and performed for church programs throughout the Cedar Valley. The group opened for such gospel artists as Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Tim Woodson and the Aires of Harmony. Its first single, “Put My Trust in Thee,” was released in 2015, and Taria was introduced to music producer Torrence Pettye.

That was the year TariaJaybre became serious about pursuing a professional singing career. She has spent the last seven years recording and performing as a solo artist. In 2018, she joined Witness, a Christian recording artist, as a featured guest on the “God’s the Boss” tour.

TariaJaybre, with her producer Pettye, recorded at Media Tech Institute in Dallas in 2019 under the direction of Grammy-nominated recording engineer Nagaris Johnson. In December 2021, she signed with Salter-Gann Universal Promotions & Management LLC, an artist management agency, as their first Christian artist.

On Oct. 29, TariaJaybre will be performing at Indie Artists Rock II in Newark, Delaware.

The singer hopes the Josie Award nominations will help expand her platform.

“I’d like to sign with a record label, and I would love to be a songwriter for other artists, as well. Whatever God has for me, that’s what I want,” she added.