Waterloo's Ravenwood Specialty Care among just 12% of Iowa nursing homes that meet vaccine standard

WATERLOO -- Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo is one of only 50 of Iowa’s 409 nursing homes reporting that three-quarters or more of their workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, newly disclosed records show.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services, 81.67% of Ravenwood's workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The facility is among just 12% of Iowa nursing homes that have met the industry's stated standard of having at least three-fourths of their workforce vaccinated against the virus.

That means 88% of Iowa’s nursing homes have yet to meet that standard.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began publishing COVID-19 vaccination data from individual nursing homes on its COVID-19 Nursing Home Data website.