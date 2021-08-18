Waterloo's Pullin Family Hampshires receive 2021 Iowa State Fair 'Way We Live' Award

WATERLOO – During the Iowa State Fair, Ron and Mary Esther Pullin and their family spend most of their days in the ring showing their award-winning Hampshire sheep, visiting with fellow farm families, touring livestock barns, and perhaps enjoying a Tom Thumb doughnut or two.
On Thursday, the Pullins will be on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage at the fair in Des Moines to receive The Way We Live Award in a ceremony beginning at 11:45 a.m.
They are among seven recipients of the award recognizing Iowa families for their hard work and love of farming. Each family exemplifies a dedication to animal agriculture and strong farm values, according to award sponsors. Nominations included a description of how living on a farm and choosing the farming occupation shaped the nominee’s farm family life.
Seven families were chosen out of 69 entries from a variety of commodities and areas in Iowa.
The Pullins were nominated by their daughter, Deb Pullin-Van Auken.
“We didn’t know anything about it until Deb told us. We’re very excited,” said Ron Pullin. She originally nominated her parents for the 2020 award, but the state fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Pullin-Van Auken was notified that nominations for 2020 and 2021 had been combined for the selection committee, and the Pullins were among those families chosen for the award.
Mary Esther Pullin is thrilled that farmers and producers are being recognized. “It makes my heart feel good that people are being recognized for hard work and community service. We consider agriculture our family, whether it’s sheep or hogs or whatever it is. We feed the world. Some people look down on farmers and agriculture, and that’s the thing, they don’t understand how what farmers do affects the world,” she said.
This year, the Pullins were named among the Courier’s Eight Over 80 honorees. They were inducted into the Association of Iowa Fairs’ Hall of Fame in 2016.
In the sheep-raising community, the Pullins are considered royalty, and they have a rich family farm heritage, said Mary Esther, who is show ring announcer for the sheep department at the state fair. “It’s not about making a million dollars. It’s about working hard, loving what you do and being a good neighbor.”
The couple oversee a sixth-generation family farm that spans 100 acres and supports a nationally-recognized flock of purebred, registered Hampshire sheep. Ron’s grandfather and his two sons purchased their first registered Hampshire sheep in 1926, adding them to their flock of Cheviot and Oxford sheep.
Ron and Mary Esther took over in the 1970s and raised their sons, Doug and Dave, and daughter, Deb, on the farm. Deb assists with day-to-day operations and the family helps as needed to prepare and exhibit sheep at fairs and national shows. Their flock is exhibited at three state fairs, including the Iowa State Fair.
“I love the sheep. My daughter loves the sheep. Some have said to me, ‘why raise sheep?’, and I say, ‘I don’t know any better,’” Ron said, laughing. He is proud of the family’s farm values, including commitment, hard work, leadership, citizenship and team work.
The Pullins continue to be busy volunteers. Mary Esther is secretary on the Black Hawk County Fair board, and in 2020 she was recognized for 50 years of continuous 4-H service. Ron has devoted years of service to 4-H and the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo. They were inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame in 2003.
The Way We Live Award is sponsored by Pioneer, with Iowa Farmer Today, a Lee Agrimedia company, and the WHO Big Show as media sponsors.
Winners receive $250, complimentary admission tickets, free parking, various coupons, a display at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the fair and an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus in Des Moines.