Waterloo's Pullin Family Hampshires receive 2021 Iowa State Fair 'Way We Live' Award

Mary Esther Pullin is thrilled that farmers and producers are being recognized. “It makes my heart feel good that people are being recognized for hard work and community service. We consider agriculture our family, whether it’s sheep or hogs or whatever it is. We feed the world. Some people look down on farmers and agriculture, and that’s the thing, they don’t understand how what farmers do affects the world,” she said.

This year, the Pullins were named among the Courier’s Eight Over 80 honorees. They were inducted into the Association of Iowa Fairs’ Hall of Fame in 2016.

In the sheep-raising community, the Pullins are considered royalty, and they have a rich family farm heritage, said Mary Esther, who is show ring announcer for the sheep department at the state fair. “It’s not about making a million dollars. It’s about working hard, loving what you do and being a good neighbor.”

The couple oversee a sixth-generation family farm that spans 100 acres and supports a nationally-recognized flock of purebred, registered Hampshire sheep. Ron’s grandfather and his two sons purchased their first registered Hampshire sheep in 1926, adding them to their flock of Cheviot and Oxford sheep.