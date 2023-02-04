WATERLOO — The 71st annual Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show allows people to “dream a little bit” about what’s possible.

That’s why Sarah Topliff and Aaron Sanders of Waterloo say they were there for the opening day of the show in the newly renovated Waterloo Convention Center at the Sullivan Brothers Plaza.

Sanders, who likes to smoke meats, even got a chance to look at some barbeque sauce while the couple’s daughter Josephine, 4, was enjoying some chocolates handed out at the event.

“It’s one of those events where it’s got everything all in one place,” said Topliff.

Seventy-two vendors dot the scene. They include new home contractors, remodeling experts, and interior designers as well as those who focus on kitchens, home entertainment centers, and landscaping.

Consumers can shop for an endless supply of products in lighting, plumbing, heating and cooling systems, and alternative energy sources. They will find a variety of water heaters and softners, flooring, windows, doors, siding, hot tubs, fireplaces, sunrooms, grills, fencing, lawn care equipment, and custom and outdoor furniture. Also for sale are things oike health and beauty products, spices, and maple syrup – and attendees can even do some beverage sampling.

The show, under new management this year, continues to be co-hosted by the Exchange Club of Waterloo.

“You used to have to go a specialty publication to find a certain category of whatever it is you’re interested in and learn about who does what,” said Mike Moore, president of Events Inc. “That’s why home shows were started, so you can go face to face and meet these people and get an example of their work.”

He hopes a few thousand people show up to enjoy the products but also learn from the experts, hear their explanations and watch various demonstrations.

The show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can still be bought online at homeandlandscapingshows.com.

“The thing about the Internet and even publications is people can say and do whatever they want. You can make a really nice website that does all this stuff but it doesn’t mean you’re any good at what you do and, with this, you get that human element,” said Moore.

Waterloo resident Seth Voigt jokes with his wife Elizabeth that one day they’ll walk away with a hot tub. While that year has yet to come, he still says the show is good for any adult who's into “windows, concrete and beer.”

“It’s a nice event for Waterloo,” said Voigt. “You get to see what people are doing and working on, you see what’s changing, and it’s just good to support the community in this newly renovated building.”

Josh Grapp of Waterloo came with his wife Abbi and their daughter Olivia, 1, to see what might be possible for remodeling their basement.

“You come across companies you wouldn’t have thought to consider otherwise,” said Abbi Grapp.

They’ve come to the show in the past looking for ways to improve the outside of their older home, whether that be the siding, windows, or the garage.

“It’s not over the phone and they can answer your questions on the spot,” she said.

Larry and Sherry Melang of Cedar Falls came for a new front door – and to replace some leaky windows.

“We came to find out what’s new in the world,” said Larry Melang.

“You learn what to do and what not to do,” added Sherry Melang. The couple has walked away in the past with an interest in adding composite decking, raising their garden beds, and making a wine slushy mix, to name a few of the ideas they've encountered.

The Renegade Gardener Don Engebretson, a celebrity landscaping and design expert, returns to the Home Show this year, and is typically one attraction they’ll come to see.

“He has good tips and answers our questions,” said Larry Melang. “Without him, our yard is just a blank slate.”

He'll host seminars throughout the weekend. Local companies do seminars, as well, including Fast Tracks, a professional dog day care center, and Herman's Kitchen & Bath Design.

People also run into lots of their favorite local vendors, another perk of the event.

“There’s a great camaraderie among the vendors,” said Judy Fisher, of Janesville, whose family owns Fishsticks Millwork. “It’s a great outing for showcasing local entrepreneurs. You see what each of them is up to."

Fishsticks Millwork, now owned by her son Ben, is present for its 17th year. It's showcasing new offerings, like high quality floor tiling from Proximity Mills, to go along with other products the company sells to meet the interior home needs of the Cedar Valley.

