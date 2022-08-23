Waterloo's city-wide clean-up set for Sept. 10

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO – Taking waste to the landfill will be less expensive for one day in September.
The City of Waterloo is sponsoring a city-wide clean-up “buck day” Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waste Management Services, 3505 Easton Ave. It is open for all Waterloo residents.
Each vehicle entering the site will be charged $2. Major household appliances will be charged $1 each, with a limit of three items. This includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, stoves, furnaces and water heaters, among other items.
Tires will cost $4 per tire. Automobile and pick-up truck tires, with or without rims, will be accepted. No tractor or semi tires will be accepted.
Bulk trash, such as electronics, furniture, clothing, lumber, carpet, housewares and bicycles, will be allowed. Trash that would normally go in a garbage bin cannot be brought in. Waste management asks people to use their garbage services for smaller trash.
Gas-powered equipment will be accepted. Equipment must be drained of gas and oil prior to dumping. The facility does not allow liquids in the site.
Yard waste and tree debris can be dumped at 2749 Independence Ave., which will be open during clean-up day.
People will be expected to unload their own items, however city personnel will be available to assist.
Anyone with more questions call Waterloo Public Works’ Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
Jeff Reinitz
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
Jeff Reinitz
