Waterloo's city-wide clean-up set for Sept. 10

WATERLOO – Taking waste to the landfill will be less expensive for one day in September.

The City of Waterloo is sponsoring a city-wide clean-up “buck day” Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Waste Management Services, 3505 Easton Ave. It is open for all Waterloo residents.

Each vehicle entering the site will be charged $2. Major household appliances will be charged $1 each, with a limit of three items. This includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, stoves, furnaces and water heaters, among other items.

Tires will cost $4 per tire. Automobile and pick-up truck tires, with or without rims, will be accepted. No tractor or semi tires will be accepted.

Bulk trash, such as electronics, furniture, clothing, lumber, carpet, housewares and bicycles, will be allowed. Trash that would normally go in a garbage bin cannot be brought in. Waste management asks people to use their garbage services for smaller trash.

Gas-powered equipment will be accepted. Equipment must be drained of gas and oil prior to dumping. The facility does not allow liquids in the site.

Items not allowed are:

Hazardous materials

Paint

Batteries

Propane gas tanks

Yard waste and tree debris can be dumped at 2749 Independence Ave., which will be open during clean-up day.

People will be expected to unload their own items, however city personnel will be available to assist.

Anyone with more questions call Waterloo Public Works’ Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.