Waterloo's Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing.

WATERLOO — A local hub for home goods is shutting its doors for good.
Bed, Bath and Beyond at 1522 Flammang Drive in the Crossroads Center area is set to close sometime between December and February, according to store supervisor Jess Bond.
This comes after a corporate announcement saying that about 150 stores will close, 20% of corporate employees will be laid off and several of the company's in-house brands will stop being produced, according to CNN Business.
Multiple media sources,
like the Wall Street Journal, state that the store in Dubuque is also closing. At this point, the stores in Cedar Rapids and Coralville will remain open.
Bond said sales are already happening at the store, with discounts of 15-30% off. She said the store will continue to offer reduced prices until everything is sold out. Bond could not confirm or deny if the store will still participate in Black Friday.
As for the employees, Bond said the company gave them the option of transferring to other stores.
CNN Business stated that sales at open stores dipped 26% during the last quarter. Shares are down about 40% this year.
The closing announcement came a few days before the corporation’s chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, jumped to his death from a New York City building.
Arnal, along with an activist investor, Ryan Cohen, were facing a lawsuit accusing the duo of conspiring to boost the prices of the company’s shares and then dump stocks for profit.
