Waterloo's Antioch Baptist to install new pastor

WATERLOO -- Antioch Baptist Church will install its new pastor at a Friday event and at Sunday services.

The church will have an installation gala at 7 p.m. Friday at the Waterloo Convention Center for the Rev. and Mrs. Charles J. and Choyo Daniel. The couple is from Albany, N.Y.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gala tickets are $35 and are available via email at reathamoore319@gmail.com or kmad72@icloud.com. Seating is limited.

There will be a 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at the church featuring guest pastor the Rev. Kervance Ross, internet and innovation pastor at New Birth Church of Stonecrest, Ga.

The 5 p.m. worship service Sunday will feature music by local singing group The Collective as well the Central District Mass Choir of Des Moines. The installation sermon will be delivered by the Rev. Damien M. Epps, pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0