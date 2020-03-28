Waterloo yard waste site to open Monday
0 comments
top story

Waterloo yard waste site to open Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
110716bp-waterloo-yard-waste-site

Michael Holmes offloads a wagon full of leaves at the yard waste drop-off site on Independence Avenue in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo's yard waste drop-off and compost facility is scheduled to open for the season beginning Monday.

The site at 2745 Independence Ave. is slated to operate from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday before beginning full hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The site is open seven days a week.

City officials remind users the site is open only to residents of Waterloo. Questions may be directed to the sanitation department at (319) 291-4455.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News