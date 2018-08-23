GILBERTVILLE -- Three Waterloo women were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a wheel fell off their vehicle causing it to crash.
Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies said the crash was reported about 1:35 p.m. on Interstate 380 near mile marker 64 near Gilbertville.
Deputies said a Jeep driven by Patricia Marvets, 68, of Waterloo, was northbound on I-380 when the driver's side rear wheel came off the vehicle. Marvets lost control of the Jeep and collided with a northbound semi being driven by Wael Gabra, 47, of Irving, Calif.
That sent the Jeep into the median where it rolled at least once, deputies said. Marvets went to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, while two passengers, Sherri Johnson, 44, and Lisa Johnson, 44, both of Waterloo, went to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
All had non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but their conditions were not available.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Gilbertville Police, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Gilbertville Fire, Evansdale Ambulance, Covenant Medical Center ambulance and Sheetz Towing.
