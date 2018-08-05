Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dulce Bello Zarco

CLIVE — A Waterloo woman was in disbelief after a $30,000 lottery win.

Dulce Bello Zarco, 22, claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Neighborhood Mart, 2100 Lafayette St. in Waterloo.

“I bought two of them, one for my mom and one for me, and I can’t believe it,” she said.

She told her T-Mobile co-workers, who were just as incredulous as she was.

“I told my co-workers, and they’re like, ‘You’re lying!’” Bello said. “I’m like, ‘OK, just kidding, maybe I didn’t win it. Maybe I’m overlooking something.’”

Any lingering doubts faded July 27 when she brought her winning ticket to the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids and it was verified as winning the 80th of 114 top prizes awarded in the game.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game.

