Waterloo woman wins $100,000 in Powerball

CLIVE — A Waterloo woman said a $100,000 Powerball prize will help her reach her goal of paying off her home mortgage.
“It shaved 20 years off of my mortgage, so it’ll get paid off in seven years instead of almost 30,” Sarah Baxter told officials on Tuesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Baxter, 37, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in last Saturday’s drawing. That mean a $50,000 prize, which was doubled because she opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.
She purchased her winning ticket at Road Ranger, 100 Plaza Drive in Elk Run Heights. She rarely plays the lottery, but decided to buy a ticket in the store.
“I just went in to get some gas and some pop, and I just thought it looked interesting,” Baxter said. “I don’t really play (the) lottery, so I was like, “Hey, let’s try that.’”
Baxter said she checked her numbers online after the drawing and almost fainted.
“It just doesn’t feel real,” she said. “It’s a huge weight off my shoulders.”
The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 3-21-23-31-59 and Powerball 3. The Power Play® was 2. No one won the jackpot, so this Saturday's jackpot stands at an estimated $321 million.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number – called the Powerball – from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.
