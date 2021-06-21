Waterloo woman wins $35,000 lottery prize

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has won a lottery prize of more than $35,000.

Joleen Griffin won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $35,232. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 601 Main St. in Cedar Falls, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

