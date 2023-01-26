Waterloo woman wins $30K lottery prize

CLIVE — A Waterloo woman who thought she’d won $3 from a scratch-off was surprised to find out Monday she’d instead won $30,000.

Jamie Tobar, 39, won the 143rd top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” game and plans to share the winnings with her three children and use the funds to pay bills.

She and her husband, Chris, purchased the ticket from the self-service kiosk at the Waterloo Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave.

“I thought it was a $3 winner because I forgot to do the bonus letters,” Tobar said as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids office. “I scanned it and didn’t believe it, so I just kept scanning it.”

“My husband was looking at me like, ‘What is wrong with you? Then he thought I was pulling a prank on him.”

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

