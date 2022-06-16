Waterloo Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

CLIVE — A Waterloo woman said a $30,000 lottery win took her breath away.
“I was out of breath and called my son up,” Michele Bautista told officials Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “He had to run over to the house just to see if I did or not. He looked at it and said, ‘Better sign it right now, Mom!'”
Bautista, 50, won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. She stopped for an iced coffee at Kwik Star, 875 Fisher Drive in Waterloo, and asked for two tickets in the $3 scratch game.
When the store employee accidentally grabbed three tickets instead, Bautista, a restaurant manager, decided to buy them all. She played the tickets when she got home, and on the third ticket she uncovered the game’s 128th top prize.
Bautista said she plans to save most of her winnings, but will use some to fly her mother from California to Iowa for a visit.
Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
University of North Dakota commit and 2021 Phase I draft pick David Klee fires a puck between Aaron Pionk (left) and Garrett Lindberg (right) in the final minutes of a scrimmage at Waterloo Main Camp, Wednesday.
David Klee (Right) and Ben Robertson (Left) battle for possession during a scrimmage at the Black Hawks main camp on Wednesday.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Black Hawks Main Camp 2
Black Hawks Phase II pick Zach Bade focuses on the net during a scoring opportunity for the Black team during Waterloo's Main Camp on Wednesday.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Black Hawks Main Camp 3
Waterloo forward Jake Schneider moves the puck up the ice during a scrimmage during a Wednesday session of the Black Hawks Main Camp.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Black Hawks Main Camp 4
Waterloo forward and Michigan State commit Owen Baker looks to make a centering pass during a scrimmage at the Black Hawks' Main Camp, Wednesday.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Black Hawks Main Camp 5
Black Hawks defenseman and Cornell University commit Ben Robertson surveys the ice, looking for a breakout pass, during Waterloo's Main Camp, Wednesday.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Black Hawks Main Camp 6
University of North Dakota commit and 2021 Phase I draft pick David Klee fires a puck between Aaron Pionk (left) and Garrett Lindberg (right) in the final minutes of a scrimmage at Waterloo Main Camp, Wednesday.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Black Hawks Main Camp 7
2021 Phase I draft pick Aiden Hopewell watches as the puck skips out of reach during the Black Hawks' Main Camp, Wednesday.
DES MOINES — A federal appeals court on Tuesday allowed the state of Iowa to enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates, except for schools attended by students whose disabilities make them more vulnerable to severe illness if they get COVID-19.