Waterloo woman wins $30,000 Iowa Lottery prize

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman who won a $30,000 lottery prize said she chose her lucky ticket because of its eye-catching design.

“It was bright pink so it was kind of glowing in the case, calling out to me,” Melanie Wagner told officials with a laugh after claiming her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Wagner, 38, won the first top prize in the “Lucky 3” scratch game. She bought her $30,000-winning ticket at Metro Mart, 3201 W. Fourth St. in Waterloo, where she’d stopped to redeem a different ticket that had won a $10 prize.

She spotted the new game and decided to buy three tickets. She uncovered the big prize on the third ticket.

“I for sure thought I was mistaken,” she said. “So I re-read the directions again, I immediately started shaking and I scanned it with the app, and sure enough, it was correct.

‘It’s utter disbelief,” she added. “You always hope it’s going to happen. I always, in my heart of hearts, thought it might happen someday, but not this soon. It’s super exciting.”