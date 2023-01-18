Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life

CLIVE — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Dawn Costa said she used to play the Lucky for Life game regularly with her mom, who passed away two years ago. Costa said her mother loved owls, and last week, an owl landed on the railing of her deck and stayed for some time.

“My mom loved owls. And everybody in that condo always says they’ve never seen owls there,” Costa said. “And they’re like, ‘Why is it always at your house?’ Well, I know why.”

Costa, 57, said the next day she bought a Lucky for Life ticket for the first time since her mom’s passing. That easy-pick ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball to win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the game’s drawing Jan. 12.

Costa said that before driving Tuesday to Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive to claim her prize, she decided to look for the owl again.

“So last night, I was outside and I said, ‘Mom, you need to come back!’” she said. “And I was looking over there where the owl is supposed to be because I know that’s her. I went out there this morning and she was sitting there.”

Costa is Iowa’s 17th big winner in the Lucky for Life game since its January 2016 debut in our state.

Costa bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 1636 W. Fourth St., the store where she said she often bought tickets with her mom.

Costa chose to receive her prize as the lump-sum option of $390,000. She said she recently bought a condominium and plans to use her lottery winnings to pay off her mortgage and invest for the future.

