Waterloo woman wins $20,000 lottery prize

WATERLOO — A typical morning became anything but routine for a Waterloo woman after she scratched off a $20,000 lottery prize.

“I think it’s setting in now, actually,” Roberta Gary told officials on Tuesday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “Definitely a blessing.”

Gary, 38, won the 19th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Four Corners Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 4515 Coneflower Parkway in Cedar Falls, where she regularly stops on her way into work at another retail store.

She scratched the ticket in her vehicle, and the more she scratched, the more excited she became.

“I saw, you know, several words, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I might actually hit $100,’” she recalled. “And then I’m like, ‘Well, OK, maybe $300.’ And then I miscounted and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I won $2,000!’”

She scanned the ticket with her Iowa Lottery mobile app and realized her prize was much larger.

“I thought my phone was lying to me,” she said with a laugh.