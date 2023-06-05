WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman admits she almost disposed of a $100,000-winning lottery ticket by mistake.

“I was actually going to throw the ticket away because I didn’t think it was a winner,” Stacy Frisbey said recently as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Frisbey, 43, won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game. She purchased her ticket at New Star, 315 Fletcher Ave. in Waterloo.

It wasn’t until she stopped by another store for a sandwich that she decided to check her ticket on the lottery terminal. That’s when she realized she was a big winner.

Frisbey said she plans to use her winnings to take a vacation and start a business.

Hit It Big! is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.96. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, go online to ialottery.com.