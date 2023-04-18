Tammy Engelhardt won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Red Hot” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1604 LaPorte Road in Waterloo, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Red Hot is a $2 scratch game that features five top prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.81. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.