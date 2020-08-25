Waterloo woman turns 100 on suffrage centennial

WATERLOO — Women have been able to vote in the United States as long as Rose Beier has been alive — 100 years, right on the nose, as of Wednesday.
Beier, a retired Mason City and Waterloo phone company worker, home builder, property manager and homemaker, was born Aug. 26, 1920 — the same day the Nineteenth Amendment, granting women the right to vote, was duly certified for inclusion in the U.S. Constitution as the law of the land. Voters in Tennessee had ratified the amendment Aug. 18, giving the amendment the necessary approval of three-fourths of the states required for inclusion in the Constitution. Iowa was the 10th state to ratify the amendment, in June 1919. The certification culminated an effort that had begun at a women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y. in 1848.
Aug. 26 is National Women’s Equality Day in the U.S., as proclaimed by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and approved by Congress in 1973. It was a resolution first introduced by Congresswoman Bella Abzug of New York in 1971
“I think it’s wonderful,” Beier said. “I think it’s terrible that they had to wait that long to get a chance to vote — 70 years” after the Seneca Falls conference. “I can’t imagine they had to discuss it that long before they got the right.”
She believes her first vote was for President Franklin Roosevelt on 1944. “The war (World War II) was on,” Beier recalled, and recalled Roosevelt died not long after, in April 1945. She was at work at the phone company in Mason City and “the switchboard just lit up like a Christmas tree.”
She’s voted in every general election since. In contrast, she said, her mother never voted. “She thought she would have canceled out my dad’s vote so she never voted. I didn’t think it was right, either.”
While she votes regularly, she’s never imposed on others regarding their right and responsibility as citizens to do the same. “I just think it’s up to them to know they’re supposed to,” she said. “Nobody talks me into voting. I just know I’m supposed to vote.”
She grew up on a 160-acre Floyd County farm between Nashua and Charles City. “I can remember when (Highway) 218 up by Charles City was still a dirt road,” she said. She was one of a family of seven children, with three brothers and three sisters. She attended a country school through eighth grade. School was a two-mile walk from home.
She helped on the farm but went to work for the phone company in Nashua in 1938 as a switchboard operator. “I started at the telephone office for 25 cents an hour. Twenty five cents,” she said. “My first check was $13 and I’d only worked seven days. And my dad couldn’t figure out how I could make that much money.” She then went to work for the phone company in Mason City, moving there in January 1942, the month after the United States entered World War II.
“Everything was rationed,” she said. “The month after Pearl Harbor was bombed, you couldn’t buy a tire or nothing. Everything was on ration — sugar, gas. Everything was rationed. Pineapple and bananas you couldn’t even buy.”
“I knew a lot of phone numbers,” she said. She placed many overseas calls during World War II. “They couldn’t understand the other girls, they had such a squeaky voice, and mine was more understandable” and distinctive over long-distance lines.
Of attitudes about the war, she said, “We just took it for granted and did our job. We had a job to do and we did it. I had to work 13 days out of (every) 14 for two years while the war was on, because so many women went to the (Navy) WAVES and (ARMY) WACs and we had to work overtime.” She took a bus and visited family at home as much as she could. Many friends went to the service. Some were lost, “but a lot came home.”
When the war ended, it was “wonderful,” she said. “You could finally get pineapple and bananas and gelatin and all that stuff you couldn’t get before. There’d be a block (long) lineup from people waiting to get in the store. A lot of times, the stuff was gone when you got there.”
She and her husband, LaVerne, married in December 1945 after he served a year in the Army, and they came to Waterloo. She worked for the phone company here and he was a John Deere machinist from 1946 to 1982 at company facilities on Westfield Avenue. She attended Gates Business College, took correspondence classes and got her GED diploma. She worked through the phone company through 1951. In addition to their regular jobs, the couple built several houses in town over the years, living in some, managing others.
“We didn’t let any grass grow under our feet,” she said. She, her husband and brother-in-law built the house in which she currently lives in 1971. LaVerne died in 1984. They had two sons, one of whom is deceased, four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She also helped build Ascension Lutheran Church at Greenhill Road and Maynard Avenue — which, perhaps appropriately, became a polling place.
“And I’m planning on voting this year,” she said. Having driven a car until age 93, and now with help, she voted at the polls until now. “Probably absentee ballot this year,” for the first time, she said, because it’s getting harder for her to see.
“If it weren’t for this coronavirus (pandemic) we were going to have a big party,” for her birthday, she said. But family and friends plan a birthday caravan of vehicles in front of her home.
It’s a vote of appreciation for a life well lived.
Eighth in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.