Waterloo woman turns 100 on suffrage centennial

“I knew a lot of phone numbers,” she said. She placed many overseas calls during World War II. “They couldn’t understand the other girls, they had such a squeaky voice, and mine was more understandable” and distinctive over long-distance lines.

Of attitudes about the war, she said, “We just took it for granted and did our job. We had a job to do and we did it. I had to work 13 days out of (every) 14 for two years while the war was on, because so many women went to the (Navy) WAVES and (ARMY) WACs and we had to work overtime.” She took a bus and visited family at home as much as she could. Many friends went to the service. Some were lost, “but a lot came home.”

When the war ended, it was “wonderful,” she said. “You could finally get pineapple and bananas and gelatin and all that stuff you couldn’t get before. There’d be a block (long) lineup from people waiting to get in the store. A lot of times, the stuff was gone when you got there.”