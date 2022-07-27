Waterloo woman teaches how to care for Black hair

WATERLOO — When Sharlonda Roorda was a junior in high school, she shaved her head in frustration.

“I got so sick of doing it straight,” Roorda, age 37, said. “I didn’t care if people thought I was cute or not. I just cut it all off. I grew up in a white household in a white community and there was shame there.”

Now, she runs a multicultural salon and teaches people about the importance of their hair. She also wrote a book called “Puffy Hair Everywhere.”

Roorda owns and operates A Little Buzzed – a salon in downtown Waterloo. Currently, she’s on East Fourth Street but is soon moving inside the Russell Lamson building at 209 W. Fifth St. She’s been doing hair for 18 years.

“We do pretty much every race, creed, gender – we don’t discriminate,” Roorda said. “So whatever kind of hair texture you have, we can do services for you.”

She said it keeps options open for interracial families who may not know how to do their own child’s hair. This idea came from her own experiences, being a Black child adopted by a white family. The idea, now a reality, is called Puffy Hair.

The program teaches families who may not know how to style Black or brown textured, curly hair. She said the classes are open to anyone and teach basics such as how to comb and detangle hair, what products to use and how to straighten or keep hair curly. Classes go into social aspects. This includes topics like advocating for kids in school and sports, like when a boy wanted to play baseball he needed a larger helmet due to his hairdo, or a girl who wanted to do ballet and needed her hair in a tight bun.

She also teaches adults how to advocate for themselves. Roorda said the passing of the CROWN Act by the U.S. House was beneficial. The acronym stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, and looks to prevent hairstyle discrimination in the workplace and schools. It still needs to be passed by the Senate to become law, but many states have implemented the law into their legislatures.

Roorda said many people view braids, locks or durags as unprofessional and turn to straightening, weaves and wigs to “look proper and acceptable” and follow European norms. But she says the numerous ways Black people can style their hair is part of Black culture.

“In the Black community, hair is so much deeper than just hair,” Roorda said. “It’s more than just something that ‘has to be done.’ It says something about you. It’s an extension of who you are. It’s an expression of who you are, and it’s very versatile.”

She said styling Black hair is historical, with practices being taught down through the family. This is a problem because styling Black hair isn’t taught in traditional cosmetology and hair schools. She said if a salon is multicultural, it’s because they’ve “gone out of their way” to learn skills.

Roorda has been brought into schools to teach how to style Black hair, but one school didn’t have a mannequin with textured hair.

“So they are teaching zero – nothing – about textured hair whatsoever,” Roorda said. “And they’re graduating these girls who are technically licensed to do those services but know nothing about it. And we would never accept that in any other profession.”

Roorda has taken teaching into her own hands and said moving her salon into a smaller space will allow her to focus more on classes. The space she’s moving into is currently known as Judy’s. It doesn’t have a sign, but Judy Russalo has had dedicated clients since 1994. Russalo is retiring and gave Roorda her lease. Russalo is going to stay on site for a couple days a week as well.

A Little Buzzed is moving into the new salon Aug. 1. The business will be located near the Brown Bottle entrance.

Roorda said more classes will be available in September and will be available on her website at vagaro.com/buzzed. She said if children are in the foster care system, classes will be available for free. She is also in talks with Cedar Valley Angels, a local nonprofit, to provide classes. The prices for those have not been determined.

She offers one-on-one classes for product knowledge, detangling and stretching for $50 each.

Roorda also hopes to offer readings of her book at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries.

“Hopefully kids don’t have to go through what I went through with self discovery because it’s a really, really rough road to go down by yourself,” Roorda said. “My classes are just saying, like, you are not alone. We might not have all the answers but we are a community and we can find each other and reach out and figure out things together – at least go through their journey together.”