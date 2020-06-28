Waterloo woman supplements charity work with custom apparel line

WATERLOO — Faced with the downtime imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Precious Clark-Muhammad — used to keeping busy — found herself glancing over at a rarely-used Cricut cutting machine her husband, Lamont, purchased for her last year.
“I was like, ‘What can I do with my time besides working?’” Clark-Muhammad said. “Let me see what I can do.”
The Waterloo woman and mother of five found patterns and began designing and creating her own custom apparel, including T-shirts, face masks and even baby onesies, about three weeks ago, posting them to a new Facebook page, Good Things by Precious.
The proceeds will go directly to her Good Things Network, which Clark-Muhammad began in 2018 to provide everything from toiletries to school uniforms for those in need. That started out of her work through Hope City Church, when she realized toiletries in particular were a great need in the Cedar Valley.
In just three weeks, orders to Good Things by Precious are nearly overwhelming her, and she’s gotten orders from everything for custom baby clothing to clothing in the Marshallese language, which is otherwise difficult for Marshallese immigrants to find in the area.
“I love being able to do things like this, to use my gifts to be able to create things,” she said. “It’s just a way for me to say thank you to God for all the things God does for me.”
As of 2019, the Good Things Network also partners with the local Habitat for Humanity, with Clark-Muhammad putting together “welcome home” baskets for new homeowners filled with everything from paper towels to laundry detergent and even dishes.
Clark-Muhammad uses her own money to purchase items for the basket, scouring deals and sales at local retailers and keeping up a stockpile. Now, Good Things by Precious helps her keep the Good Things Network funded.
“It’s fun for me, but it helps me continue to do the other things that are really near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Clark-Muhammad posts examples of items she makes regularly to her Facebook page, which is the best way for customers to order from her.
She’s posted everything from Father’s Day mugs to “I Can’t Breathe” shirts to “CNA life” face masks to “My Life Matters” baby bibs. She makes custom orders of all kinds as well.
“I am just amazed at how many orders I am getting,” she said, noting a website is currently in development for the business. “It’s been fun. It’s been interesting. I really didn’t know exactly what I was getting into.”
The Good Things Network’s latest partnership came after a Hope City Church member convinced Clark-Muhammad to partner with the baby ministry there to give newborn baskets to members. In addition to toiletries, baby powders and lotions, Clark-Muhammad is including onesies with the Good Things Network logo on it.
“God gives you these gifts and these talents and innate abilities, and to be able to use that is to be able to give back to God — that’s how I look at it,” Clark-Muhammad said.
