Waterloo woman supplements charity work with custom apparel line

WATERLOO — Faced with the downtime imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Precious Clark-Muhammad — used to keeping busy — found herself glancing over at a rarely-used Cricut cutting machine her husband, Lamont, purchased for her last year.

“I was like, ‘What can I do with my time besides working?’” Clark-Muhammad said. “Let me see what I can do.”

The Waterloo woman and mother of five found patterns and began designing and creating her own custom apparel, including T-shirts, face masks and even baby onesies, about three weeks ago, posting them to a new Facebook page, Good Things by Precious.

The proceeds will go directly to her Good Things Network, which Clark-Muhammad began in 2018 to provide everything from toiletries to school uniforms for those in need. That started out of her work through Hope City Church, when she realized toiletries in particular were a great need in the Cedar Valley.

In just three weeks, orders to Good Things by Precious are nearly overwhelming her, and she’s gotten orders from everything for custom baby clothing to clothing in the Marshallese language, which is otherwise difficult for Marshallese immigrants to find in the area.