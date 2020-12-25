Waterloo woman loses husband to COVID while she is hospitalized with the virus

WATERLOO – Constance Grimm, 47, is resilient and growing stronger every day.
She still needs oxygen to assist her breathing, but the amount required is getting lower. Constance was released Nov. 30 after being hospitalized and treated for COVID-19 for two weeks at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.
Her 24-year-old son Jonathan drove her to the emergency room on Nov. 17. Constance, who suffers from mild asthma, was given a COVID test and immediately admitted to the hospital. The next morning, Jonathan called with life-shattering news.
Her husband, Chad, was dead.
“I first thought he was kidding,” Constance recalled. “But he said his dad was blue and not moving, and he’d called the paramedics. Shortly after that, the doctor came in and told me I was in acute respiratory failure. I didn’t get the ‘positive’ for COVID for three more days.”
Devastated by the sudden loss of her husband, Constance had to put aside grief to fight her own life-and-death battle. “I could only focus on one thing at a time. My kids were not going to be orphaned,” she said.
Chad, 51, died at home on Nov. 18 from respiratory arrest due to COVID-19.
He had tested positive for COVID a few days earlier, although his symptoms seemed mild. “He’d scheduled a virtual visit with his doctor. He didn’t have a high fever, but he had a little bit of confusion, or what’s been called ‘COVID brain.’ That’s why Jonathan took me to the emergency room. I didn’t want Chad to drive.”
Chad worked as a machinist at John Deere.
“He had a number of health issues, and John Deere wouldn’t let him go to work knowing his health history. I told my boss I really needed to stay home to protect my husband,” said Constance, who directs the grants and resource development department at Hawkeye Community College.”
She has worked from home since March.
Chad was a brittle diabetic, characterized by unpredictable swings in blood glucose levels from too high to too low. Constance was alerted to any changes in his blood sugar through a device Chad wore linked to her cell phone. He also wore a CPAP mask for sleep apnea at night.
They have five sons, the youngest 21 and the oldest 30, all living in the Cedar Valley: Michael, William, Jonathan and Andrew. One son, Dakodda, died two years ago at 24.
“They are amazing. I refer to them as ‘my gentlemen.’ They pulled together through all of this. When one was down, the other helped him cope and deal with it. They stayed in contact with me as much as possible, and it all happened via text messages and video chats as I had the energy,” Constance explained.
The night before he died, she spoke to her husband by phone. Chad then packed a bag for Constance and he and Jonathan delivered it to the hospital.
She described her husband as “the man with the golden heart. He loved big. He never met a person who was a stranger – everyone was a friend or future friend. He was funny and liked to joke and share stories to make people laugh. He was a scout leader for many years, and he was definitely a car guy, especially classic cars. He also loved motorcycles. He was a handy man who could do anything, and he was a great husband and father.”
Chad was born Sept. 7, 1969, in Mason City. He graduated high school in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology in Waterloo, although he considered Clear Lake his hometown. He married Constance Herman on Oct. 26, 1991, in Glenview, Ill.
As her grieving sons dealt with phone calls and notified family members and friends, Constance was undergoing intensive treatment, including convalescent plasma, steroids and Remdesivir, similar to COVID-19 treatment received by President Donald Trump. She was not placed on a ventilator; instead she received oxygen via a high-density oxygen machine similar to a CPAP machine.
There also was some confusion about what had happened to her husband’s body after the medical examiner determined cause of death. “Three days after he died, I called the funeral home and asked them to find out where he was,” Constance said. By the time everything got straightened out, cremation was the only option.
“I was in the hospital in total isolation except for medical staff. I wanted to see my husband one more time, so we had a family viewing, and they pulled in a video so I could see. It made me much more determined and focused on getting over COVID and getting out of the hospital.”
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Dakodda Grimm Memorial Hospitality Scholarship at Hawkeye Community College Foundation.
Constance left the hospital on Nov. 30. A naturally upbeat and optimistic person, she is finding her equilibrium again. She has wept countless tears of sorrow, but she’s also wiped away tears of laughter as friends share their memories of Chad. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she’s found that her faith is strong.
“We believe that families last forever, and I will see my husband and son again. There is comfort in knowing they are together now, and knowing there is a great plan for us,” she said.
She believes her loss and the love and support she received from family and friends has changed her.
“I used to be a fairly private person. It’s not like me to put it all out there, but now I’m much more open.”
Her youngest, Andrew, took care of Constance during her first week at home when Jonathan returned to school.
Church groups and neighbors brought meals over, and friends made birthday cakes for her sons’ milestone birthdays when they turned 21 and 30 during her recovery.
Since Chad’s death, Constance has worn his two-toned wedding band on her thumb. On their 29th wedding anniversary Oct. 26, she gave him the ring to replace the one he’d lost.
“I told him ‘you better not lose this one’ – and he didn’t,” she said. Coincidentally Chad had included a pair of earrings he’d given her when he packed her hospital bag. She wore the earrings for the funeral home’s video viewing from her hospital bed.
On Dec. 18, Constance received a surprise — a card notifying her that Chad had dedicated Mark Cohn’s “True Companion” song to her and “claimed it as our song,” she wrote in a Facebook post. It arrived one month after his death.
The song closes with these lyrics:
“Then when I leave this Earth
I’ll be with the angels standin’
I’ll be out there waiting for my true companion.”