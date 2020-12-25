Waterloo woman loses husband to COVID while she is hospitalized with the virus

“I was in the hospital in total isolation except for medical staff. I wanted to see my husband one more time, so we had a family viewing, and they pulled in a video so I could see. It made me much more determined and focused on getting over COVID and getting out of the hospital.”

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Dakodda Grimm Memorial Hospitality Scholarship at Hawkeye Community College Foundation.

Constance left the hospital on Nov. 30. A naturally upbeat and optimistic person, she is finding her equilibrium again. She has wept countless tears of sorrow, but she’s also wiped away tears of laughter as friends share their memories of Chad. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she’s found that her faith is strong.

“We believe that families last forever, and I will see my husband and son again. There is comfort in knowing they are together now, and knowing there is a great plan for us,” she said.

She believes her loss and the love and support she received from family and friends has changed her.

“I used to be a fairly private person. It’s not like me to put it all out there, but now I’m much more open.”