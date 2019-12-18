DYSART -- A Waterloo woman was killed after deputies say the vehicle she was driving left a county road and hit an embankment.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a release Wednesday that the crash happened at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday on County Road V37 north of Dysart.
According to a release, Patricia Valdovinos, 20, of Waterloo, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla northbound on County Road V37 when her vehicle lost control, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Valdovinos was pronounced dead at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
he accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. They were assisted by the Dysart Fire Department, Dysart Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and the Tama County Sheriff's Office.
babies1960.png
babies1961.png
babies1962.png
babies1963.png
babies1964.png
babies1965.png
babies1966.png
babies1967.png
babies1968.png
babies1969.png
babies1970.png
babies1971.png
babies1972.png
babies1973.png
babies1974.png
babies1975.png
babies1976.png
babies1977.png
babies1978.png
babies1979.png
babies1980.png
babies1981.png
babies1982.png
babies1983.png
babies1984.png
babies1985.png
babies1986.png
babies1987.png
babies1988.png
babies1989.png
babies1990.png
babies1991.png
babies1992.png
babies1993.png
babies1994.png
babies1995.png
babies1996.png
babies1997.png
babies1998.png
babies1999.png
babies2000.png
babies2001.png
babies2002.png
babies2003.png
babies2004.png
babies2005.png
babies2006.png
babies2007.png
babies2008.png
babies2009.png
babies2010.png
babies2011.png
babies2012.png
babies2013.png
babies2014.png
babies2015.png
babies2016.png
babies2017.png
babies2018.png
T
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.