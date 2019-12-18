{{featured_button_text}}
DYSART -- A Waterloo woman was killed after deputies say the vehicle she was driving left a county road and hit an embankment.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a release Wednesday that the crash happened at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday on County Road V37 north of Dysart.

According to a release, Patricia Valdovinos, 20, of Waterloo, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla northbound on County Road V37 when her vehicle lost control, left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Valdovinos was pronounced dead at the scene.

he accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. They were assisted by the Dysart Fire Department, Dysart Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and the Tama County Sheriff's Office.

