{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who was injured in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash has died.

Ashlee M. Gander, 33, of Waterloo, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she was taken following the accident, according to authorities.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police said Gander was driving a motorcycle in the area of Bertch Avenue and Minnesota Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when she collided with a trailer that was parked in the street. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo, and she was transferred to Iowa City.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
23
2
33
3

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments