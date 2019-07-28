WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who was injured in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash has died.
Ashlee M. Gander, 33, of Waterloo, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she was taken following the accident, according to authorities.
Police said Gander was driving a motorcycle in the area of Bertch Avenue and Minnesota Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when she collided with a trailer that was parked in the street. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo, and she was transferred to Iowa City.
