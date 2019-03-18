JANESVILLE --- A Waterloo woman was transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 218 near Janesville Monday morning.
Carissa Holm, 25, lost control of her SUV in the 2500 block of Highway 218 about 8:20 a.m., according to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said her vehicle lost control due to the frosty road conditions. It went into the median and rolled several times. She was taken to Waverly Health Center for minor injuries.
Assisting at the scene were Janesville First Responders, Janesville Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Dale’s Wrecker Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.