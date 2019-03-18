Try 3 months for $3
A Waterloo woman's vehicle crash after she lost control on frosty Highway 218 near Janesville Monday morning.

JANESVILLE --- A Waterloo woman was transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 218 near Janesville Monday morning.

Carissa Holm, 25, lost control of her SUV in the 2500 block of Highway 218 about 8:20 a.m., according to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said her vehicle lost control due to the frosty road conditions. It went into the median and rolled several times. She was taken to Waverly Health Center for minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Janesville First Responders, Janesville Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and Dale’s Wrecker Service.

