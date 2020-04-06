You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo woman injured in crash with semi
Waterloo woman injured in crash with semi

DENVER – A Waterloo woman was injured in a crash Monday morning after a plastic bag covering her passenger-side window kept her from seeing a semi.

Medics with Denver Ambulance took 51-year-old Sharon Kaufman to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo with non-life-threatening injures following the collision at Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road around 10:48 a.m., according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaufman was heading west on Dunkerton Road when she allegedly failed to yield to the southbound semi driven by Scott Torkelson, 41, of Thornton, according to the sheriff’s office. Kaufman was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

