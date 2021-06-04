Waterloo woman hosts golf tournament, 5K in Jesup to fight Alzheimer's

WATERLOO – Abbie Schrader and her family of Waterloo are fighting Alzheimer’s in honor of her mom, Betsy McDougall, 63, who is in the late stages of the disease after contracting COVID-19 in November.

The family will host a golf tournament, 5K and silent auction Sunday called “The Longest Day” in honor of the summer solstice, or the day with the most light to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other dementias. All funds raised will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in Iowa.

“I think if we’re looking to help our future generations we have to invest now,” Schrader said. “I know I can’t help my mom now, but she would want me to help someone else and their family for the future.”

Schrader, her brother, Dana McDougall, and her father, Dan McDougall, also have organized a Battle For Betsy nonprofit committee to help with fundraising. So far they have raised more than $22,000.

“There’s been such a great community response. I’m in complete shock about the amount of people who wanted to help any way possible. I think we forget how many people Alzheimer’s affects,” she said.