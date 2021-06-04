 Skip to main content
Waterloo woman hosts golf tournament, 5K in Jesup to fight Alzheimer's
McDougall family

From left, Jake and Abby Schrader, Betsy and Dan McDougall, Rachel and Dana McDougall, and their children. The family is raising funds to fight Alzheimer's and other dementias. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – Abbie Schrader and her family of Waterloo are fighting Alzheimer’s in honor of her mom, Betsy McDougall, 63, who is in the late stages of the disease after contracting COVID-19 in November.

The family will host a golf tournament, 5K and silent auction Sunday called “The Longest Day” in honor of the summer solstice, or the day with the most light to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other dementias. All funds raised will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in Iowa.

“I think if we’re looking to help our future generations we have to invest now,” Schrader said. “I know I can’t help my mom now, but she would want me to help someone else and their family for the future.”

Schrader, her brother, Dana McDougall, and her father, Dan McDougall, also have organized a Battle For Betsy nonprofit committee to help with fundraising. So far they have raised more than $22,000.

“There’s been such a great community response. I’m in complete shock about the amount of people who wanted to help any way possible. I think we forget how many people Alzheimer’s affects,” she said.

The tournament will be a four-person best shot at Jesup Golf Course & Country Club, 530 North St. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with tee off at 10 a.m. The silent auction will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the 5K will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Longest Day is a do-it-yourself fundraising event to help advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Today, an estimated 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including more than 6 million Americans. In Iowa, more than 66,000 people are living with dementia and more than 73,000 family members and friends are caring for them. The Longest Day also falls during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June.

To donate visit The Longest Day fundraising page, and to bid in the silent auction visit BattleforBetsy Facebook group. The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

