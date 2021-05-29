Waterloo woman dies in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE – A Waterloo woman died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle collision north of Janesville on Thursday night.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 27-year-old Azra Ponjevic, who died at the scene.

According to the Patrol, Ponjevic was a passenger in a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Willie Walker, 36, of Waterloo, that was headed south on U.S. Highway 218 around 9:55 p.m. Thursday.

The Trailblazer crossed the grass median near Edgebrook Drive and collided with a northbound GMC pickup driven by 59-year-old Terry Dawes of Waterloo, according to the State Patrol.

Walker was taken to a Waterloo hospital and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Other passengers from the Trailblazer — Eric Bickerstaff, 25, and Necmurie Cruz, 28, both of Waterloo — were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, according to the State Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dawes was taken to Waverly Hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Janesville Fire and First Responders, Denver Ambulance and Waverly Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.