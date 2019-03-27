WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman was taken to the hospital for burns after a blanket ignited while she was apparently smoking in bed, according to fire officials.
When firefighters arrived at her apartment at 315 Walnut St. at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the 71-year-old woman, who was on supplemental oxygen, was conscious and alert, and the flames had been extinguished. The fire had burned a section of the oxygen tube.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to a local hospital for treatment, and firefighters vented smoke from the apartment.
